Raine Stern: Extended interview with local contestant on NBC’s The Voice

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The latest contestant to join Nick Jonas’ team on NBC’s The Voice hails from none other than Madison, Wisconsin.

NBC15 caught up with Raine Stern to find out what the whole process has been like. Stern says auditioning for The Voice wasn’t always on her mind. She has a nine-piece band that she regularly performs and writes songs within the Madison area.

But when the pandemic shut down live events last year, Stern had to adjust. She says her partner suggested she offer to record fans’ favorite songs for a small fee. Stern posted her “Quarantunes” to social media for fun, but it wasn’t long before her vocals and multi-instrumental ability caught the attention of a Voice talent scout.

Stern says it was s conversation with her mom the morning before her blind audition on the show that gave her a sense of peace. She was reminded that the show was more than just a talent contest, it was a step to a long, successful career in music and way to share her love for music and personal story with people.

You can follow Stern’s journey on NBC’s The Voice on Mondays and Tuesdays at 7 p.m.

