Satan tries to get a date on the Boston subway system

BOSTON (AP) — The Prince of Darkness is apparently looking for a date on the Boston subway system.

City transit police said a 20-year-old woman approached them at the MBTA’s Forest Hills station at about 10:45 p.m. Monday to complain about an encounter with a man dressed all in black, including a mask covering his entire face.

Man claiming to be Satan though that would be a great introduction line. #MBTA Forest Hills. https://t.co/5Ag83iJ3Pl — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) March 3, 2021

The woman told police the man typed something on his phone and when he showed her, it said “I am Satan.”

She pointed out the 22-year-old man, who told officers he was only flirting and said he was going to try and get her number.

He was ejected from the station.

