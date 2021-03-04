SSM Health reaches 100,000th COVID-19 shot administered

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - SSM Health reached its 100,000th dose administered Thursday, marking a huge milestone in the vaccine rollout for Wisconsin.

The health system noted that 69-year-old Bonny Kellogg, a retired nurse from Mount Horeb, was able to receive her second dose of the vaccine on Thursday, along with her husband. Kellogg and her husband were one of many couples who came in together Thursday to receive their second dose, according to SSM Health.

Kellogg explained that she is one step closer to getting back to one of her favorite weekend traditions to do with her husband- Friday night fish fry.

“It makes me a little happier now to be able to get out and do things, knowing we’re getting closer to the herd immunity,” Kellogg said. “I just can’t thank them enough for everything they’re doing, willing to take care of everybody and anybody and putting their own lives on the line. We can’t thank enough the healthcare people.”

SSM Health received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine in December of 2020.

Vice President of Pharmacy Services and Health Research for SSM Health Wisconsin Region, Mo Kharbat, noted that SSM Health has developed a pool of 570 vaccinators and a team made up of over 200 pharmacists, cleaners, schedulers and more to get these vaccinations done.

“We have the operational capacity to ramp up to get more shots in the arms of eager people as supplies and new vaccines become available,” Kharbat said. “We are driven by our mission to provide exceptional healthcare and we take our public health responsibilities seriously.”

SSM Health plans to give first doses to about 1,200 eligible educators and staff at Sun Prairie Schools on March 5 during a one-day vaccine clinic. There will be additional clinics for schools in Baraboo, Lodi, Wisconsin Dells and MMSD during the week of March 8.

