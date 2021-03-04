SSM Health to vaccinate 1,200 Madison teachers next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than a thousand Madison Metropolitan School District teachers and staff will be receiving the COVID-19 vaccine next week, the district announced Thursday morning.

The announcement comes as many teachers conducted class outdoors to protest the district’s reopening plan for younger students.

“We are excited about our partnership with SSM Health, and very grateful for their support of our school community,” said MMSD Superintendent Dr. Calton D. Jenkins. “We have been working hard to advocate for our staff to be prioritized for vaccination, and this is an important step forward to making vaccines available to all staff.”

The district explained SSM Health will offer the vaccine during a mass vaccination clinic expected to provide doses to 1,200 teachers and staff on March 12, a week from Friday, at La Follette High School, where one of the protests is taking place.

Their second shot is scheduled for April 9.

An MMSD spokesperson told NBC15 the district employs approximately 5,000 people total, meaning Thursday’s announcement would cover about a quarter of them.

“At SSM Health, we believe a safe return to school full time is best for the health of our children. Vaccinating our educators is key to making that happen,” SSM Health Regional President Damond Boatwright said, adding that the health system is committed to vaccinating the community “as quickly as possible.”

Because the staff members who are at the front of the line for the vaccine include MCSR Cares childcare staff, the district will not offer childcare services on those two days.

The district noted it hoped the mass vaccination effort would accelerate the timeline for getting all teachers vaccinated.

Earlier this week, SSM Health workers traveled to Waunakee to conduct a vaccination clinic there. (pictured clinic)

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.