Sun Prairie Police looking for man as part of homicide investigation

Anthony Young
Anthony Young(Sun Prairie Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Police Dept. is looking to speak to a 33-year-old man as part of its investigation into a homicide late last month.

On Thursday, investigators released several images of Anthony Young and asked anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact police. The police department did not indicate Young is a person of interest or a suspect in the killing.

He is described as standing 6′4″ tall and weighing approximately 185 lbs.

Investigators want to speak with Young in relation to the death of Shanton Robinson, 29, of Marshall, who was pronounced dead on February 23, after he was dropped off at a Madison UW Health Clinic suffering from a gunshot wound.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Robinson died from “homicidal firearm related trauma.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sun Prairie Police Department’s non-emergency line at 608-837-7336 or to leave a tip anonymously at 608-837-6300.

