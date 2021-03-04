Advertisement

Sunshine & 40′s this Weekend; 60°F Within Reach next Week

The picture-perfect weekend is followed up by a more active pattern mid-next week. Temperatures may climb towards 60°F while rain moves in.
Sunshine and 40's are the main features of this weekend's forecast.
Sunshine and 40's are the main features of this weekend's forecast.(WMTV NBC15)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Cooler air moved over southern Wisconsin Thursday afternoon - keeping temperatures locked in the 30′s throughout much of the region. A few places managed to crack the lower 40′s southwest of Madison. The pleasant weather continues this weekend while high-pressure settles over the area.

Temperatures will return into the upper teens - near 20°F Friday morning under a mainly clear sky. Highs will climb back into the lower 40′s - and perhaps a bit warmer since winds will be very light. A carbon copy forecast is in store for Saturday.

Some clouds move in late Sunday, but highs will climb into the upper 40′s - near 50°F under a light SE wind. Highs continue to ramp up through the 50′s - near 60°F by the middle of next week. Meanwhile, a more active pattern develops Tuesday - Wednesday. At this point, widespread showers may impact southern Wisconsin mid-next week. A cold front will drop highs into the 40′s by Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison PD has released a second photo of the suspect accused of stealing a pregnant woman's...
Police search for man who allegedly ran pregnant woman over, stole her car
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
360 Athletics in Middleton will close for good in March.
Cheerleaders in tears, parents ‘devastated’ after Middleton gym announces closure
.
Man dies after crashing truck into Sun Prairie pizzeria
A girl in Missouri made a grim discovery when she found both of her parents had died in their...
Mo. girl finds parents dead in bed reportedly from COVID-19

Latest News

More sunshine is on the way but temperatures will drop off a bit today.
Mild and Quiet Weather to Continue Through the Weekend
First 50
Mild Weather Remains
More sunshine and warm March weather ahead
Temperature Trend - Forecast Highs
More warm March weather and sunshine ahead