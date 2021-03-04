Advertisement

Suspect in custody following threat to Fort Atkinson business

(Valley news Live)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect is in custody after police received a complaint of a threat to a business in the City of Fort Atkinson.

According to a Facebook Post, Fort Atkinson Police, the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office, UW Whitewater PD, Fire, EMS and other crews responded to the business on Wednesday.

Officials say the suspect was taken into custody nearby. Upon investigation the threat was deemed unsubstantial, however, the threat itself has not been made clear.

While the incident is still under investigation, police say there is no immediate danger to the public.

