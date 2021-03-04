TEACH OUT: Madison teachers brave the cold to protest students’ return

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison teachers opposed to allowing Kindergartners to return to the classroom next week headed outdoors Wedneday to deliver their virtual lessons.

Teachers and staff from Mendota Elementary School as well as East and La Follette High School all announced they planned to protest Madison Metropolitan School District’s (MMSD) reopening plan. As it stands, however, neither East nor La Follette would be dramatically affected by the district’s schedule for allowing in-person instruction, which currently only includes 4K through second-grade students.

At La Follette, teachers told NBC15 News during the protest they did not feel it was safe yet for students to return, with one teacher saying he wanted the vaccine before the children were allowed back in class.

“(W)e at East will be voicing our safety concerns based on MTI’s Framework for Phased Re-entry,” a statement from East teachers read. “We want to teach, and in fact we have been teaching our students in new and creative ways for almost a year now, but we want in-person teaching to be safe for staff, students, and the community.”

They added that their participation in the demonstration was in solidarity with early childhood educators and other staff members.

Dozens of teachers are lined up outside La Follette High School. They are teaching virtually while protesting the school district's plan to go back to in-person learning next week. They don't feel it's quite safe yet. One teacher told me he wants the vaccine first. @nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/uhrp2W9uBH — Tim Elliott NBC15 (@TheTimReport) March 4, 2021

MMSD revealed its intent to resume in-person classes for younger students on Feb. 10, with Kindergartners returning on Tuesday, March 9. First and second graders would be welcomed back the following week and 4K students the subsequent week. No plans have been announced for any other grade levels.

On Thursday, the district also announced SSM Health will provide 1,200 of its teachers and staff vaccinations during a mass clinic next Friday.

Madison Teachers Inc., which represents MMSD teachers, responded two days later with an open letter claiming district officials have not answered the union’s questions about safety procedures for coming back.

“MTI has continued to advocate for the maximum preservation of life, safety and health for all who work and learn in our schools,” Waity said. “We need to particularly center the life of our community members of color, who we know are being vaccinated and provided health support at disproportionately low rates compared to white community members.

The letter came the same day as a CDC study that reported “multiple mitigation strategies have shown success in limiting transmission in schools” was released and its director, Rochelle Walensky, tweeted, “Science shows us K-12 schools that have implemented strict #COVID19 mitigation strategies have been able to safely open for in-person instruction & remain open.”

On Tuesday, MMSD released a study by an independent Madison-based agency, McKinsey, that stated the district’s safety procedures were more than adequate COVID 19 Mitigation measures to provide their staff, students, parents, and other visitors with a safe environment to learn and work in.”

MTI has not responded to NBC15 News’ requests for comments on either report.

