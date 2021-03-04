VACCINE TEAM Q&A: Side effects & efficacy of the new Johnson & Johnson shot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 Vaccine Team is answering your questions about vaccine side effects and the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine. You can find a full list of NBC15 Vaccine Team Q&A’s HERE.

I am 71, female. I got my second Pfizer vaccine on Feb 17. I still have a very sore arm, not just sore, it is painful, from the elbow up to the shoulder, with ‘pain’ radiating into the neck. There is also a swollen spot by where the arm and shoulder meet. Is this normal?, after this amount of time since the second shot?

ANSWER: UW-Health’s Dr. Matt Anderson says side effects are common but anyone who has them for an extended period of time should consult their doctor.

We also answering questions about the efficacy of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The one-dose shot is about 72 percent effective, while the other two vaccines are around 95 percent. DHS officials say people shouldn’t get caught up in the numbers. Most childhood vaccines are around the same efficacy as the J&J shot and they still provide adequate protection.

