VACCINE TEAM Q&A: Side effects & efficacy of the new Johnson & Johnson shot

By Tajma Hall
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 Vaccine Team is answering your questions about vaccine side effects and the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine. You can find a full list of NBC15 Vaccine Team Q&A’s HERE.

ANSWER: UW-Health’s Dr. Matt Anderson says side effects are common but anyone who has them for an extended period of time should consult their doctor.

We also answering questions about the efficacy of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The one-dose shot is about 72 percent effective, while the other two vaccines are around 95 percent. DHS officials say people shouldn’t get caught up in the numbers. Most childhood vaccines are around the same efficacy as the J&J shot and they still provide adequate protection.

