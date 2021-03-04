VACCINE TEAM Q&A: Will the vaccine protect against long term symptoms of COVID

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 Vaccine team is answering questions about how the vaccine might effect a “COVID Long Hauler” or someone who has recovered from the virus but still experiences symptoms months later.

Regardless of which vaccine you receive, if you happen to get Covid and recover, what are the chances that you will have lasting effects of the virus (Covid long hauler)?

ANSWER: UW-Health doctors say the vaccine should protect in any circumstance, even for someone who has recovered from the virus. Anyone experiencing long term symptoms after recovering from COVID should talk to their doctor.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.