VACCINE TEAM Q&A: Will the vaccine protect against long term symptoms of COVID
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 Vaccine team is answering questions about how the vaccine might effect a “COVID Long Hauler” or someone who has recovered from the virus but still experiences symptoms months later.
ANSWER: UW-Health doctors say the vaccine should protect in any circumstance, even for someone who has recovered from the virus. Anyone experiencing long term symptoms after recovering from COVID should talk to their doctor.
