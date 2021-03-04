Advertisement

WATCH: Beloit police search for burglary suspects who teamed up to rob older woman

One suspect distracted her, while three others burglarized the home.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Department is urging everyone, especially those between their city and Madison, to watch a video of the suspects who burglarized an older woman while one of them distracted her.

The video, shared on the police department’s Facebook page, shows three men sneaking in to steal items from the home, in the 1200 block of Madison Rd., around 3:30 p.m. Monday, while a fourth man distracts her. That individual wore a bright yellow jacket and CAT cap, resembling a construction or maintenance worker.

Surveillance video of burglary on March 1, 2021.
Surveillance video of burglary on March 1, 2021.(Beloit Police Dept.)

While the suspects were in the home, a fifth individual waited in a Ford SUV without a front license plate, BPD noted.

The police department points out that the suspect who was talking with her could be heard on the recording. Investigators urge viewers to listen closely to his voice and watch the way he walks as ways to help identify him

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to leave a message on the police department’s Facebook page or call 608-757-2244 or reach out to CrimeStoppers, where tips can be left anonymously.

Investigators added they have responded to similar incidents. However, they could not confirm if it was the same individuals.

