WILL intends lawsuit against City of Madison over bird-safe glass ordinance

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A conservative law group has filed a notice of claim Wednesday against the City of Madison regarding their bird-safe glass ordinance.

The Wisconsin Institute for Liberty and Law (WILL) argues that the city’s mandatory ordinance “undermines and violates” the state’s uniform building code, according to a news release.

WILL explained that by filing the notice of claim, it warns a lawsuit is coming against the City and that there is a 120-day timeline before it can begin.

The Madison Common Council adopted the ordinance in August of 2020, which mandates that all exterior construction and development activity for buildings over 10,000 square feet, skyways, and other glass features, must meet new “bird-safe glass treatment requirements.”

President of Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin, John Mielke, described the ordinance as a “slippery step.”

“Wisconsin’s Uniform Commercial Building Code passed with overwhelming support from Democrats and Republicans because it simplified and streamlined building regulations, keeping costs reasonable without affecting safety or quality,” Mielke said. “Madison’s Bird-Glass ordinance, no matter how well-intentioned, is the first slippery step toward creating a confusing patchwork of local red tape and higher building costs.”

WILL is representing Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) of Wisconsin, Commercial Association of Realtors of Wisconsin (CARW), Wisconsin Builders Association, and NAIOP Wisconsin – the Commercial Real Estate Development Association. President of Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin.

