Wisconsin school chief candidates clash on unions, vouchers

Deborah Kerr (left) and Jill Underly
Deborah Kerr (left) and Jill Underly(WMTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The candidates for Wisconsin superintendent of schools are clashing over reopening schools, teacher unions and the private school voucher program.

Former Brown Deer Superintendent Deb Kerr and Pecatonica Superintendent Jill Underly squared off in a virtual debate Thursday hosted by the Greater Milwaukee Committee.

The race is officially nonpartisan, but conservatives have largely lined up behind Kerr while Underly has the backing of Democrats.

Underly touted her endorsement from the statewide teachers’ union while Kerr said she is not “beholden to the teachers union.”

Kerr is pushing for schools to reopen, while Underly says larger districts face challenges others do not. Kerr backs the voucher program and Underly wants to freeze enrollment.

