World Dairy Expo may move out of Madison over COVID-19 restrictions

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - World Dairy Expo organizers started taking proposals from other communities last month as they weigh moving the event this fall because of COVID-19 restrictions.

In a statement Wednesday, they revealed potential plans to find a new home for the Expo this year if health regulations are not eased by the time the event begins in late September.

“Due to World Dairy Expo’s role as the gathering place of an essential global industry, the organization’s leadership is simultaneously exploring alternative venues for hosting the 2021 show,” the release stated.

Expo organizers would not say which communities were under consideration. A decision is expected in late spring.

They did note ongoing meetings with officials from the Alliant Center, where the Expo is scheduled to be held, and Dane Co. leaders to gauge what restrictions will likely be in effect this fall. Organizers noted they still need more “clarity” on the issue before making their final call.

On Tuesday, county officials indicated they expect things could return to normal by the summer, with capacity limits increasing by then.

“Family gatherings, weddings, concerts, travel, and so many of the activities we have missed may be back on the table,” according to the Dane Co. statement that announced the new Forward Dane plan for reopening.

Their statement from organizers did not mention any plans beyond this year’s 54th annual event.

