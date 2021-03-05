Advertisement

1 millionth Wisconsinite receives the COVID-19 vaccine

More than a half-million have completed their vaccination series.
Megan LeClair-Netzel, manager for UW Health's employee health services gives first vaccines to UW Health employees.
Megan LeClair-Netzel, manager for UW Health’s employee health services gives first vaccines to UW Health employees.(UW Health/John Maniaci)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state of Wisconsin marked a landmark moment Friday in its fight against COVID-19. One million Wisconsinites have received a version of the coronavirus vaccine.

Gov. Tony Evers and the Dept. of Health Services made the announcement Friday morning, with Evers adding “(w)hile we still have a long way to go, the light is certainly at the end of the tunnel.”

“It’s been great to hear stories from across our state of nurses and doctors, parents and grandparents, teachers and caregivers, filled with excitement as they get their shots,” Gov. Evers said in a video message.

While the Dept. of Health Services vaccine tracker had not been updated to reflect the millionth person being vaccinated, its latest report showed 548,343 people have completed their vaccine series. That number is likely to increase with DHS’ update later this afternoon.

