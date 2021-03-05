Advertisement

1 of 2 teens in Slender Man stabbing to ask for release

Anissa Weier listens during jury selection in her trial at Waukesha County Courthouse Monday,...
Anissa Weier listens during jury selection in her trial at Waukesha County Courthouse Monday, Sept 11, 2017, in Waukesha, Wis.(AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — One of the teens convicted of stabbing a classmate to please the fictional internet horror character Slender Man is expected to ask for release from a Wisconsin mental health facility.

Nineteen-year-old Anissa Weier is scheduled to appear Wednesday before the Waukesha County Circuit Court judge who in 2017 sentenced her to 25 years in a mental health institution and ask for her conditional release.

A jury found Weier not criminally responsible due to a mental disease in the stabbing that nearly killed Payton Leutner in 2014. Another classmate, Morgan Geyser is serving 40 years at a mental health facility.

All three girls were 12 at the time.

