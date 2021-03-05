Advertisement

16-year-old girl dies in Rock Co. crash

A roadway crash.
A roadway crash.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 16-year-old girl has died Thursday after being ejected from a car during a Rock County crash.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported to a single vehicle fatal crash around 3:30 p.m. on West County Road K and South Fossum Road. According to a news release, authorities determined that a car with two teenagers inside was driving southound on South County Road K and was about to approach the curve that turns into West County TK K.

Rock Co. deputies say that the 17-year-old male driver did not properly make the curve and the vehicle entered into the south ditch. The vehicle turned over multiple times before ejecting the 16-year-old passenger.

Authorities say the 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The 17-year-old was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Deputies added that neither of the occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office, its Reconstruction Team and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office are still investigating this crash.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison PD has released a second photo of the suspect accused of stealing a pregnant woman's...
Police search for man who allegedly ran pregnant woman over, stole her car
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
360 Athletics in Middleton will close for good in March.
Cheerleaders in tears, parents ‘devastated’ after Middleton gym announces closure
.
Man dies after crashing truck into Sun Prairie pizzeria
A girl in Missouri made a grim discovery when she found both of her parents had died in their...
Mo. girl finds parents dead in bed reportedly from COVID-19

Latest News

Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis.,...
Madison woman’s obituary requests donations to Sen. Johnson’s 2022 opponent
Dane Co. Board set to approve $4.3 million for affordable housing projects
Amy Pflugshaupt anchors her final shows at NBC15
Amy Pflugshaupt anchors final broadcasts at NBC15
Jefferson Police Ice Rescue
‘Stay off the ice’: Officials issue warning after two ice rescues of children in one week