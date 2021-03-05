Advertisement

A Nice Weekend Forecast, Some Rain is on the Way Next Week

Highs will reach 60 degrees by the middle of next week.
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We will start this morning on a cool note with plenty of sunshine Lows early today will be in teens. Wind is light though so we are not dealing with any significant wind chill. High pressure will continue to dominate the region over five days. Today’s forecast highs will be a bit warmer than yesterday’s. Highs yesterday were in the lower and middle 30s while today’s highs will be in lower to middle 40s.

Lots of sun is expected through the weekend with mild temperatures. High will be in the 40s.
Lots of sun is expected through the weekend with mild temperatures. High will be in the 40s.(wmtv weather)

With high pressure remaining in control, more sunshine is coming up through the weekend. Wind will be light through Saturday but will pick up a bit on Sunday. Dry conditions with plenty of sunshine will be seen this weekend.

Lows will rebound nicely as well with readings in the 30s by early next week.

Rainfall totals will be in the one half to three-quarters of an inch range next week. Most of...
Rainfall totals will be in the one half to three-quarters of an inch range next week. Most of the rain will come Wednesday and Wednesday night. These are the forecast totals through next Thursday evening.(wmtv weather)

Our next chance of precipitation will be Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Low pressure will move through and bring the likelihood of rain. Preliminary rain fall estimated are in the 0.50 to 0.75 inch range.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison PD has released a second photo of the suspect accused of stealing a pregnant woman's...
Police search for man who allegedly ran pregnant woman over, stole her car
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
The coronavirus
COVID-19 UK variant cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
.
Man dies after crashing truck into Sun Prairie pizzeria
A girl in Missouri made a grim discovery when she found both of her parents had died in their...
Mo. girl finds parents dead in bed reportedly from COVID-19

Latest News

60's on the Way!
Sunshine & 40′s this Weekend; 60°F Within Reach next Week
More sunshine is on the way but temperatures will drop off a bit today.
Mild and Quiet Weather to Continue Through the Weekend
First 50
Mild Weather Remains
More sunshine and warm March weather ahead