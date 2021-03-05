A Nice Weekend Forecast, Some Rain is on the Way Next Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We will start this morning on a cool note with plenty of sunshine Lows early today will be in teens. Wind is light though so we are not dealing with any significant wind chill. High pressure will continue to dominate the region over five days. Today’s forecast highs will be a bit warmer than yesterday’s. Highs yesterday were in the lower and middle 30s while today’s highs will be in lower to middle 40s.

Lots of sun is expected through the weekend with mild temperatures. High will be in the 40s. (wmtv weather)

With high pressure remaining in control, more sunshine is coming up through the weekend. Wind will be light through Saturday but will pick up a bit on Sunday. Dry conditions with plenty of sunshine will be seen this weekend.

Lows will rebound nicely as well with readings in the 30s by early next week.

Rainfall totals will be in the one half to three-quarters of an inch range next week. Most of the rain will come Wednesday and Wednesday night. These are the forecast totals through next Thursday evening. (wmtv weather)

Our next chance of precipitation will be Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Low pressure will move through and bring the likelihood of rain. Preliminary rain fall estimated are in the 0.50 to 0.75 inch range.

