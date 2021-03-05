Amy Pflugshaupt anchors final broadcasts at NBC15

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A bittersweet day in the NBC15 newsroom.

Amy Pflugshaupt is leaving television news after 14 years in the industry—the last six at WMTV, where she anchored the 5 and 10 p.m. newscasts with co-anchor John Stofflet.

“She’s worked so hard connecting with our viewers each night. I’m glad that she’ll be able to spend more time connecting with family,” said Don Vesely, Vice President and General Manager of WMTV NBC15.

Her co-anchor John Stofflet said there were so many things that we will miss about Amy.

“She’s such a real person, hardworking, great work attitude, great journalist,” he said. “...As much as we’ll miss you here every single day, I’m so happy for you.”

Amy’s entire career has been with Gray Television, WMTV’s parent company. She started reporting at our sister station WSAW in Wausau in 2007. Prior to that, she interned as a general assignment reporter at another sister station, WNDU in South Bend, which is her home market. Amy has called the Madison-area home since joining the NBC15 News family in late January 2015.

Through the years, Pflugshaupt has covered some of the biggest stories of our time, earning multiple Emmy nominations as well as honors from the Wisconsin Broadcaster’s Association.

Amy has also championed station initiatives like Adopt A Dairy Cow and Share Your Holidays and embraced leadership and volunteer positions with the WBA’s Young Professionals and Education committees, and the Dane Co. Fair Board. She’s also been recognized by DATCP with the 2011 Friend of Alice Award and, more recently, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s National Media Award for a series of stories profiling Liam Sanborn’s journey with cancer.

Some of Amy’s most memorable stories over the years include following the Badgers Men’s Basketball team in 2015 when they played in the NCAA National Championship Game. She followed them from Omaha, Los Angeles and then to Indy. Growing up in the Hoosier State, the love of basketball is in her blood. You can watch some of Amy’s favorite stories she has covered over the years by visiting the “Related Stories” list at the bottom.

Amy will stick around in the Madison community, joining the global marketing team ABS Global. She will be able to get started and continue to be a voice for those in a community she is so passionate about- agriculture.

A look at what's next for me and my family

Here is Amy’s full statement from when she announced her new adventure:

It’s with a very full heart that I share some exciting news with you tonight. A new adventure waits for me. A new challenge. A new way of life. After 14 years of working for Gray Television – six years in Madison, nearly 8 years in Wausau, and a summer internship in South Bend, Indiana – I will be doing my last live news broadcast very soon. While it’s bittersweet to leave an industry that I’m so passionate about and has taught me so much – both personally and professionally – I’m overjoyed to say I will be exchanging one love for another. As many of you know, I’m an Indiana farm girl who has kept a tight grip on her agricultural roots finding ways to tell the stories of the hardworking people in the agricultural industry in the great state of Wisconsin. Now, I will have the chance to work right alongside them. It’s an opportunity that will allow me to use my storytelling ability to better the food chain for people across the world. More importantly, it still allows me and my family to call southern Wisconsin home. I know many will have a lot questions about this, but stay tuned as there are more details to come. While our time left together is short, it will be fun to relive some of those special memories as I count down to my last broadcast. Over the past decade and a half – I’ve seen a lot. I’ve laughed with people. Cried with people. And I’ve had to ask the tough questions. It has been one of the greatest honors of my life documenting history in both north-central and southern Wisconsin. A big thank you to Gray Television, NBC15 and my beloved co-workers both past and present for supporting me through this transition. Thank you for making me feel welcomed in this community. Thank you for trusting me with your stories. And thank you for letting me be a small part of your daily lives – You have certainly been and will always be a large part of mine. Amy Pflugshaupt

