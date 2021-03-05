Advertisement

Another Trump on the ballot? Lara Trump eyes Senate seat

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2018 file photo, Lara Trump, President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law,...
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2018 file photo, Lara Trump, President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, speaks at a Republican fundraiser at the Carmel Country Club in in Charlotte, N.C.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, North Carolina (AP) — Former president Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, is eyeing the North Carolina Senate seat being vacated by Republican Richard Burr.

While many in the state are skeptical she will move forward, an entrance into the race would set up a crucial test of whether Donald Trump’s popularity among Republicans, which remains massive more than a month after leaving office, can translate to others.

The speculation comes as the race to replace one of the seven Republican senators who voted to convict former President Donald Trump for inciting the Capitol riot is shaping up to be a key test of Trump’s staying power amid a fierce inter-party debate over how much to embrace him going forward.

As Trump plots his next steps, attention has turned to North Carolina, a critical swing state, where the contest to fill retiring Sen. Richard Burr’s seat could be one of most competitive and expensive of the 2022 midterm cycle. The attention will be heightened if Trump chooses to join the race.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coronavirus
COVID-19 UK variant cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Madison PD has released a second photo of the suspect accused of stealing a pregnant woman's...
Police search for man who allegedly ran pregnant woman over, stole her car
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
.
Man dies after crashing truck into Sun Prairie pizzeria
A roadway crash.
16-year-old girl dies in Rock Co. crash

Latest News

Police officers are shown arresting Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri after a Black...
Reporter faces trial in case seen as attack on press rights
In this image from video, House impeachment manager Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., speaks during...
House impeachment manager sues Trump, allies over riot
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the...
Trump State Department aide charged with assault at Capitol
President Joe Biden congratulates NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory Mars 2020 Perseverance team...
AP-NORC poll: Americans largely back Biden’s virus response