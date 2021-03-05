Advertisement

AP-NORC poll: Americans largely back Biden’s virus response

President Joe Biden congratulates NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory Mars 2020 Perseverance team...
President Joe Biden congratulates NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory Mars 2020 Perseverance team for successfully landing on Mars during a virtual call in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, Thursday, March 4, 2021.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden is enjoying an early presidential honeymoon, with 60% of Americans approving of his job performance and even more backing his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Support for Biden’s pandemic response extends across party lines.

Overall, 70% of Americans back his handling of the virus response, including 44% of Republicans.

Still, the Democratic president faces more skepticism from Americans on the economy.

Fifty-five percent of Americans approve of Biden’s approach to the economy, and 63% say the U.S. economy is in poor shape.

A new AP-NORC poll finds that 6 in 10 Americans approve of President Joe Biden, bolstered by high ratings on COVID-19, including among many Republicans. Slightly fewer approve of Biden's handling of the economy.(Kati Perry | AP)

