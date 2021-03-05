Breaking down priority for the MMSD, SSM COVID-19 vaccine clinic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) Staff will be vaccinated during a clinic at LaFollette High School on Mar. 12.

Tuesday morning, SSM Health announced they allocated 1,200 vaccines for MMSD staff.

There are about 5,500 employees who are eligible. NBC15 asked district employees who takes priority.

“We wanted to prioritize our staff who have been waiting to get vaccinated but in many cases, who have been working in person throughout the pandemic,” Jay Affeldt, MMSD Exec. Dir. of Student and Staff Support said.

That group includes employees who have been working in person throughout the pandemic. People like childcare workers, custodians and food staff. Followed by elementary staffers, specifically kindergarten teachers, who return on Tuesday. Middle school and high school educators come next.

Top priority list for who gets vaccinated in MMSD on Mar. 12 (WMTV, Pete Calgaro)

Elementary staff would follow those top priority positions, who have been working in person throughout the pandemic (WMTV, Pete Calgaro)

Middle and high school staff are expected to follow elementary school staff (WMTV, Pete Calgaro)

“And as we move here, we can get everyone vaccinated in the next couple weeks,” Affeldt said.

As far as getting the rest of MMSD staff members vaccinated, Public Health Madison and Dane County (PHMDC) is accelerating the timeline for teachers and school staff. Officials announced there will be a large vaccination clinic at the Alliant Energy Center this upcoming Tuesday.

