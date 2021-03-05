Advertisement

Breaking down priority for the MMSD, SSM COVID-19 vaccine clinic

By Elise Romas
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) Staff will be vaccinated during a clinic at LaFollette High School on Mar. 12.

Tuesday morning, SSM Health announced they allocated 1,200 vaccines for MMSD staff.

There are about 5,500 employees who are eligible. NBC15 asked district employees who takes priority.

“We wanted to prioritize our staff who have been waiting to get vaccinated but in many cases, who have been working in person throughout the pandemic,” Jay Affeldt, MMSD Exec. Dir. of Student and Staff Support said.

That group includes employees who have been working in person throughout the pandemic. People like childcare workers, custodians and food staff. Followed by elementary staffers, specifically kindergarten teachers, who return on Tuesday. Middle school and high school educators come next.

Top priority list for who gets vaccinated in MMSD on Mar. 12
Top priority list for who gets vaccinated in MMSD on Mar. 12(WMTV, Pete Calgaro)
Elementary staff would follow those top priority positions, who have been working in person...
Elementary staff would follow those top priority positions, who have been working in person throughout the pandemic(WMTV, Pete Calgaro)
Middle and high school staff are expected to follow elementary school staff
Middle and high school staff are expected to follow elementary school staff(WMTV, Pete Calgaro)

“And as we move here, we can get everyone vaccinated in the next couple weeks,” Affeldt said.

As far as getting the rest of MMSD staff members vaccinated, Public Health Madison and Dane County (PHMDC) is accelerating the timeline for teachers and school staff. Officials announced there will be a large vaccination clinic at the Alliant Energy Center this upcoming Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison PD has released a second photo of the suspect accused of stealing a pregnant woman's...
Police search for man who allegedly ran pregnant woman over, stole her car
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
360 Athletics in Middleton will close for good in March.
Cheerleaders in tears, parents ‘devastated’ after Middleton gym announces closure
.
Man dies after crashing truck into Sun Prairie pizzeria
A girl in Missouri made a grim discovery when she found both of her parents had died in their...
Mo. girl finds parents dead in bed reportedly from COVID-19

Latest News

UW System orders audit into UW-Madison bidding process
DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk
Health officials: ‘Couple months’ to other side of pandemic
Sun Prairie Police find, speak to man as part of homicide investigation
Prioritizing racial equity
UW Health prioritizes racial equity in vaccinations of 65+