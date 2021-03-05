Brewers’ Williams optimistic about his shoulder recovery

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Milwaukee Brewers reliever Devin Williams says the shoulder soreness that kept the 2020 NL Rookie of the Year from pitching in the playoffs shouldn’t impact his readiness for the start of the season.

Williams also doesn’t expect it to hamper his comfort level in throwing the changeup that became one of baseball’s most unhittable pitches last season.

The Brewers are being cautious with Williams as he works his way back.

The 26-year-old right-hander says he doesn’t expect to make his Cactus League debut until after the Brewers’ second scheduled off day March 17.

