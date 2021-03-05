Advertisement

Brewers’ Williams optimistic about his shoulder recovery

(WSAW)
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Milwaukee Brewers reliever Devin Williams says the shoulder soreness that kept the 2020 NL Rookie of the Year from pitching in the playoffs shouldn’t impact his readiness for the start of the season.

Williams also doesn’t expect it to hamper his comfort level in throwing the changeup that became one of baseball’s most unhittable pitches last season.

The Brewers are being cautious with Williams as he works his way back.

The 26-year-old right-hander says he doesn’t expect to make his Cactus League debut until after the Brewers’ second scheduled off day March 17.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coronavirus
COVID-19 UK variant cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Madison PD has released a second photo of the suspect accused of stealing a pregnant woman's...
Police search for man who allegedly ran pregnant woman over, stole her car
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
.
Man dies after crashing truck into Sun Prairie pizzeria
A roadway crash.
16-year-old girl dies in Rock Co. crash

Latest News

FILE - Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. makes a leaping catch on a ball hit by...
AP source: Bradley agrees to $24M, 2-year deal with Brewers
Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) comes from behind to block the shot of Wisconsin forward Aleem...
Edey helps No. 23 Purdue hold off No. 25 Wisconsin 73-69
UNCUT Madison brings UW-Madison Athlete's to the forefront of storytelling.
UNCUT Madison provides platform for Badgers to tell their own stories
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pumps his fist after an NFL divisional playoff...
Aaron Rodgers gives $1 million to help businesses in his hometown