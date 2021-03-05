Advertisement

Chilly start to Friday, but temperatures to rise

Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Temperatures will return into the upper teens - near 20°F Friday morning under a mainly clear sky. Highs will climb back into the lower 40′s - and perhaps a bit warmer since winds will be very light. A carbon copy forecast is in store for Saturday.

Some clouds move in late Sunday, but highs will climb into the upper 40′s - near 50°F under a light SE wind. Highs continue to ramp up through the 50′s - near 60°F by the middle of next week. Meanwhile, a more active pattern develops Tuesday - Wednesday. At this point, widespread showers may impact southern Wisconsin mid-next week. A cold front will drop highs into the 40′s by Thursday.

