Dane Co. Board set to approve $4.3 million for affordable housing projects

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four affordable housing projects in Dane County are set to receive over $4.3 million Thursday to create more units in the community.

According to a news release, the project funding is still pending final approval by the Dane County Board.

Once approved, the projects will help fund 314 units across the community. Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi explained that affordable housing has become increasingly critical for residents.

“Challenges to housing affordability have been compounded by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic,” Parisi said. “By partnering together and supporting these types of projects, we can create solutions and advance efforts that make housing more accessible in our community.”

These projects include a $1.35 million housing project set to be constructed at 204 Blue Mound Street in Mount Horeb, that would be made up of 51 units. Forty-six of those units would be affordable, while 11 would be restricted to those earning less than 30% of the area median income (AMI). Twenty units would also be restricted to those earning less than 50% AMI, while the remaining 15 would be for those earning less than 60% AMI.

A $1.25 million project in the Nine Springs Neighborhood of Fitchburg is also up for approval, which would be a 127-unit development. One hundred of the units would be targeted toward seniors while the other 27 are to families.

