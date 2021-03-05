Advertisement

Dane Co. Board set to approve $4.3 million for affordable housing projects

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four affordable housing projects in Dane County are set to receive over $4.3 million Thursday to create more units in the community.

According to a news release, the project funding is still pending final approval by the Dane County Board.

Once approved, the projects will help fund 314 units across the community. Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi explained that affordable housing has become increasingly critical for residents.

“Challenges to housing affordability have been compounded by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic,” Parisi said. “By partnering together and supporting these types of projects, we can create solutions and advance efforts that make housing more accessible in our community.”

These projects include a $1.35 million housing project set to be constructed at 204 Blue Mound Street in Mount Horeb, that would be made up of 51 units. Forty-six of those units would be affordable, while 11 would be restricted to those earning less than 30% of the area median income (AMI). Twenty units would also be restricted to those earning less than 50% AMI, while the remaining 15 would be for those earning less than 60% AMI.

A $1.25 million project in the Nine Springs Neighborhood of Fitchburg is also up for approval, which would be a 127-unit development. One hundred of the units would be targeted toward seniors while the other 27 are to families.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison PD has released a second photo of the suspect accused of stealing a pregnant woman's...
Police search for man who allegedly ran pregnant woman over, stole her car
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
360 Athletics in Middleton will close for good in March.
Cheerleaders in tears, parents ‘devastated’ after Middleton gym announces closure
.
Man dies after crashing truck into Sun Prairie pizzeria
A girl in Missouri made a grim discovery when she found both of her parents had died in their...
Mo. girl finds parents dead in bed reportedly from COVID-19

Latest News

Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis.,...
Madison woman’s obituary requests donations to Sen. Johnson’s 2022 opponent
Amy Pflugshaupt anchors her final shows at NBC15
Amy Pflugshaupt anchors final broadcasts at NBC15
Jefferson Police Ice Rescue
‘Stay off the ice’: Officials issue warning after two ice rescues of children in one week
A roadway crash.
16-year-old girl dies in Rock Co. crash