Health experts encourage cancer screenings after testing drops “dramatically”

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Health organizations encouraged patients Friday not to avoid cancer screenings and treatments amid the pandemic, reporting that there is a significant drop-off compared to pre-pandemic levels of these treatments that can save lives.

The UW Carbone Cancer Center, The National Comprehensive Cancer Network, the American Cancer Society and 76 other organizations signed a letter to encourage the public to resume these screenings and treatment during the pandemic.

Screenings for cervical, colorectal, breast, prostate and lung cancer screening tests dropped “dramatically” due to concerns around COVID-19, according to a news release. Experts also report a significant drop in cancer diagnoses and delays in treatment.

The National Cancer Institute predicts that almost 10,000 more deaths will happen in the U.S. due to breast and colorectal cancer over the next 10 years because of pandemic-related delays for these tests.

“This is concerning because identifying and treating cancer early significantly improves outcomes from cancer, a disease in which it’s estimated more than 600,000 people died from in the U.S. in 2020,” the letter states.

UW Carbone noted they have increased virtual care options, space for distancing in waiting rooms and have PPE and sanitation practices in all care spaces. Health experts added that earlier screenings do lead to earlier diagnosis, which could mean less invasive treatments and a more successful outcome.

