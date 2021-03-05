Advertisement

Health experts encourage cancer screenings after testing drops “dramatically”

Doctors urge people not to delay annual breast cancer screenings, even during the pandemic.
Doctors urge people not to delay annual breast cancer screenings, even during the pandemic.(WBAY)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Health organizations encouraged patients Friday not to avoid cancer screenings and treatments amid the pandemic, reporting that there is a significant drop-off compared to pre-pandemic levels of these treatments that can save lives.

The UW Carbone Cancer Center, The National Comprehensive Cancer Network, the American Cancer Society and 76 other organizations signed a letter to encourage the public to resume these screenings and treatment during the pandemic.

Screenings for cervical, colorectal, breast, prostate and lung cancer screening tests dropped “dramatically” due to concerns around COVID-19, according to a news release. Experts also report a significant drop in cancer diagnoses and delays in treatment.

The National Cancer Institute predicts that almost 10,000 more deaths will happen in the U.S. due to breast and colorectal cancer over the next 10 years because of pandemic-related delays for these tests.

“This is concerning because identifying and treating cancer early significantly improves outcomes from cancer, a disease in which it’s estimated more than 600,000 people died from in the U.S. in 2020,” the letter states.

UW Carbone noted they have increased virtual care options, space for distancing in waiting rooms and have PPE and sanitation practices in all care spaces. Health experts added that earlier screenings do lead to earlier diagnosis, which could mean less invasive treatments and a more successful outcome.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coronavirus
COVID-19 UK variant cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Madison PD has released a second photo of the suspect accused of stealing a pregnant woman's...
Police search for man who allegedly ran pregnant woman over, stole her car
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
A roadway crash.
16-year-old girl dies in Rock Co. crash
.
Man dies after crashing truck into Sun Prairie pizzeria

Latest News

There’s a new warning from top U.S. health officials about coronavirus variants. Reports...
First case of South African COVID-19 variant discovered in Wisconsin
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Dem split on jobless benefits slows virus relief, stimulus checks bill in Senate
Health officials push back against lifting mask mandates.
WHO head wants virus vaccine patents waived to boost supply
Health officials push back against lifting mask mandates.
States ease mask mandates despite new CDC data