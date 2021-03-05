Hilldale Shake Shack ready to welcome guests as new boutique opens Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hilldale shopping center is celebrating a big week ahead, with a new boutique shop opening Saturday and Dane County’s new indoor gathering order going into effect Wednesday.

The latest emergency order will also mean the new Shake Shack at Hilldale will be able to welcome indoor diners for the first time ever. Of course, with temperatures in the 50s this weekend, eating outdoors won’t be a bad option either.

“Shake Shack also has their outdoor dining section ready to go, complete with heaters” General Manager of Hilldale Nanci Horn said. “It’s going to be a great weekend to eat outside!”

Other restaurants at Hilldale, like Dumpling Haus and Muramoto, will open its doors to allow people to eat inside for the first time in about a year. Forage Kitchen and Café Hollander have also set up igloos for diners to enjoy.

“Our restaurants are very excited for the opportunity to welcome back more folks, in the safest ways possible,” Horn continued. “They’re really looking at ways to be creative and make people feel comfortable as we begin the return to normalcy. It’s a great step in the right direction.”

The new Dane Co. Emergency Order, that goes into effect on March 10, increases capacity limits at most businesses, including restaurants, to 50 percent, among other changes.

Cafe Hollander at Hilldale shopping center (Hilldale)

A New Shop

As those restaurants are busy getting ready for guests, they will also be welcoming a new neighbor.

The boutique clothing store WaterLilly opens Saturday, March 6, and plan to mark the occasion with a trunk show for First Communion apparel.

Hilldale described the shop as specializing in women’s, men’s and children’s clothing, including many designs by Lilly Pulitzer, as well as unique pieces, accessories, and jewelry. It’s owner Leanne Sanders’ second location and, despite the coronavirus pandemic, she says she’s optimistic.

“We are turning a corner economically, and health-wise, and I think we will see a big change in people’s agendas this year with more celebrating, more travel and that fits in with what we do. We’re looking forward to meeting all the great people in Madison,” Sanders said.

WaterLilly will be situated right next to UNTUCKit.

