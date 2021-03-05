Iowa virus rate rises as officials advise continued caution

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa was among less than a dozen states with a trend of more coronavirus cases as federal officials urged leaders to continue restrictions on mask wearing and social distancing.

Researchers at Johns Hopkins University say the 14-day positivity rate on Friday showed Iowa was one of 10 states seeing an increase in confirmed virus cases.

The seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate also has risen over the past two weeks from 14.15% on Feb. 18 to 19.37% on March 4.

Iowa’s increasing infection numbers come as Gov. Kim Reynolds has ended her orders requiring masks in public places and social distancing.

President Joe Biden and health officials have urged officials to retain restrictions for a few more months.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.