Kids’ App Pick of the Week: Women Who Changed the World
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Children’s Librarian Carissa Christner with the Madison Public Library joins NBC15 News at 4 with her app pick of the week: Women Who Changed the World.
It is an interactive way for kids to learn about the contributions of women to society by featuring biographical information on seven women and a group of women astronauts. The app is available in 14 different languages.
CLICK HERE for Carissa’s full list of app picks.
Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.