Advertisement

Kids’ App Pick of the Week: Women Who Changed the World

By Reagan Zimmerman
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Children’s Librarian Carissa Christner with the Madison Public Library joins NBC15 News at 4 with her app pick of the week: Women Who Changed the World.

It is an interactive way for kids to learn about the contributions of women to society by featuring biographical information on seven women and a group of women astronauts. The app is available in 14 different languages.

CLICK HERE for Carissa’s full list of app picks.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison PD has released a second photo of the suspect accused of stealing a pregnant woman's...
Police search for man who allegedly ran pregnant woman over, stole her car
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
360 Athletics in Middleton will close for good in March.
Cheerleaders in tears, parents ‘devastated’ after Middleton gym announces closure
.
Man dies after crashing truck into Sun Prairie pizzeria
A girl in Missouri made a grim discovery when she found both of her parents had died in their...
Mo. girl finds parents dead in bed reportedly from COVID-19

Latest News

Amy Pflugshaupt anchors her final shows at NBC15
Amy Pflugshaupt anchors final broadcasts at NBC15
Amy's final goodbye
Amy's final broadcast
Anthony Young
Sun Prairie Police arrest man in homicide investigation
Project Money winners announced
Project Money winners revealed
Madison Fire Department Firefighter Tasha Kirch, currently serving as a paramedic student with...
Class During Covid: Paramedic Academy students now training on-the-job with paramedics in the field