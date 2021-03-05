Kids’ App Pick of the Week: Women Who Changed the World

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Children’s Librarian Carissa Christner with the Madison Public Library joins NBC15 News at 4 with her app pick of the week: Women Who Changed the World.

It is an interactive way for kids to learn about the contributions of women to society by featuring biographical information on seven women and a group of women astronauts. The app is available in 14 different languages.

