Advertisement

Lawmaker reintroduces resolution to make the Bible Tennessee’s state book

FILE: The Holy Bible
FILE: The Holy Bible(WRDW)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 6:07 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee lawmaker is making a third attempt to make the Holy Bible the officials state book.

Representative Jerry Sexton introduced House Joint Resolution 150 for the third time in February. The legislation was first introduced in 2015 but was vetoed by former Governor Bill Haslam. The measure was introduced again in 2020, but the legislative session ended without lawmakers voting on it.

The new resolution has been referred to the House Naming and Designating Committee.

In the resolution, Sexton states “the Holy Bible has great historical and cultural significance in the State of Tennessee as a record of the history of Tennessee families that predates some modern vital statistical records.”

Sexton said many Tennesseans, before the 20th century, did not keep comprehensive records of births, marriages or deaths and instead recorded their vital records in family Bibles that were passed down through generations. Sexton also mentioned several Bible publishers are headquartered in Nashville.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coronavirus
COVID-19 UK variant cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Madison PD has released a second photo of the suspect accused of stealing a pregnant woman's...
Police search for man who allegedly ran pregnant woman over, stole her car
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
.
Man dies after crashing truck into Sun Prairie pizzeria
A roadway crash.
16-year-old girl dies in Rock Co. crash

Latest News

FILE
Manitowoc woman pleads not guilty in crash that killed granddaughter
Brewers’ Williams optimistic about his shoulder recovery
Officer Kimberly Jackson, Cuba Police Department, appears for virtual hearing
Cuba City police officer awaits judge’s decision after chief asks her to resign
Megan LeClair-Netzel, manager for UW Health’s employee health services gives first vaccines to...
1 millionth Wisconsinite receives the COVID-19 vaccine
Clinical trials are underway for younger children to receive COVID vaccines.
When will COVID vaccines be available for children?