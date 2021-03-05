Madison woman’s obituary requests donations to Sen. Johnson’s 2022 opponent

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison woman’s obituary asks loved ones to make a donation to Sen. Ron Johnson’s opponent in the 2022 election, in lieu of flowers.

According to the obituary, Carol Rainey Lindeen died on Wednesday, Feb 24. She grew up in Canton, Illinois and eventually went to college at Bradley University. After living in Champaign, Illinois and St. Louis, her family eventually settled down in Madison.

While in Madison, Lindeen became the housemother for Alpha Epsilon Phi sorority on the University of Wisconsin- Madison campus for over 20 years.

While Lindeen’s request was to fund Johnson’s competitor, Sen. Johnson has not declared what his next political move is. Johnson told NBC15 in a one-on-one interview that he doesn’t feel the pressure to make that decision anytime soon.

“I’ll take all the steps I need to take in case I do decide to run or setup the structure required to have somebody else win this Senate seat as a Republican,” he said.

On Thursday, he requested the U.S. Senate chamber’s clerks to begin reading the entire 628-page COVID-19 relief bill aloud.

