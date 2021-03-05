Manitowoc woman pleads not guilty in crash that killed granddaughter

MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — A Manitowoc woman has pleaded not guilty to driving drunk and causing an interstate crash that killed her granddaughter.

Fifty-one-year-old Monica Walker is charged with three felonies, including homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle in a Feb. 8 crash on Interstate 43 in Manitowoc County which killed 9-year-old Tkyia Brewer.

Walker entered the pleas Thursday in Manitowoc County Circuit Court. Walker told investigators the crash happened when she hit an icy patch while eating a hamburger.

A complaint says Walker’s blood alcohol content was .09. Because of a prior drunken driving conviction, Walker’s legal driving limit was .02.

