Manitowoc woman pleads not guilty in crash that killed granddaughter
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — A Manitowoc woman has pleaded not guilty to driving drunk and causing an interstate crash that killed her granddaughter.
Fifty-one-year-old Monica Walker is charged with three felonies, including homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle in a Feb. 8 crash on Interstate 43 in Manitowoc County which killed 9-year-old Tkyia Brewer.
Walker entered the pleas Thursday in Manitowoc County Circuit Court. Walker told investigators the crash happened when she hit an icy patch while eating a hamburger.
A complaint says Walker’s blood alcohol content was .09. Because of a prior drunken driving conviction, Walker’s legal driving limit was .02.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.