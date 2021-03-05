Meet Destination Madison’s Ellie Westman Chin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ellie Westman Chin is the new president and CEO of Destination Madison. She comes to Wisconsin from Franklin, Tennessee.

“Madison has such a great reputation of just a lot of fun things to do,” said Westman Chin. “What Madison has to offer to the visitor is that whatever they like, they’re going to find here.”

She talked with NBC15′s Gabriella Rusk about the struggles of the tourism industry overall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Westman Chin says she believes there is a lot of pent up demand to travel after over a year of isolation for many people.

“They’re going to want to go somewhere that isn’t humongous. They want to go to a medium or small-sized city and have that experience,” said Westman Chin. “I think the regional drive market is going to be really important to us.”

As for her goals, Westman Chin is focused on the short-term local tourism recovery, but also the long-term and big picture for the city.

“We need to look forward to the years 2022, 2023, and 2024,” she said. “What does that look like? What exciting new things can we bring here?”

She says she’s hoping to attract large-scale events that the public can engage in, similar to the Cross-Fit Games or Iron Man.

“I think those are really important for the overall experience of Madison as we move forward,” Westman Chin said.

When it comes to exploring Madison, Westman Chin is excited to go for a ride on Dane County’s many bike trails and walk through the unique neighborhoods.

To read more about Westman Chin’s background and prior experience, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.