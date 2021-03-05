Middleton PD release surveillance images of suspect in fraudulent check case

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Middleton Police Department is urging the public to view surveillance images to help them identify a female suspect in an alleged fraudulent check case.

Middleton PD reports that the fraudulent check incident happened at the State Bank of Cross Plains at 8301 University Avenue.

If you recognize the person in the photo, or their vehicle, Middleton PD ask that you call or text the department at 608-824-7300, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online.

Callers can remain anonymous and receive a $1,000 reward for tips that lead to an arrest, police added.

