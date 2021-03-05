MMSD kindergarten teachers prepare classrooms for in-person learning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Starting next week, Madison kindergarten students will head into the classroom in-person.

At Olson Elementary School, kindergarten teacher Molly Schmitt is looking forward to meeting her students for the first time.

She says it’s been an interesting year teaching online.

On Tuesday, Schmitt will teach 12 students in the classroom and six virtually using a concurrent learning model.

Her classroom has the desks spaced out to adhere to physical distancing and students will wear masks all day long.

Principal Christine Barone says the school is excited for the upper grades to also return later this month.

Olson Elementary School is following COVID-19 safety precautions, such as spacing out seats in classrooms and having hand sanitizer at the ready.

Families do have the choice to keep their child learning virtually. To read more about the MMSD reopening plan, click HERE.

