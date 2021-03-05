Project Money winners crowned after 7 month effort

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Season 12 winners of Summit Credit Union’s Project Money were crowned on Thursday.

Dustin and Scott Struckmeyer of McFarland have won the project after reducing their debt by nearly $10,000 and increasing their savings by over $27,000 over the course of seven months.

“The skills we learned in Project Money have helped us build financial confidence we’ve never felt before,” said Scott. “We view, talk about and experience money completely differently after our Project Money journey, and we feel prepared for anything in life that comes our way.”

Dustin and Scott’s goals at the start of the project were to pay off their debt and mortgage, grow their savings and create healthy spending habits. According to a news release, the couple was able to create a sustainable financial plan with their financial coach, Nic Teachout.

“In a dozen seasons, Summit’s 48 Project Money teams reduced their debt and increased savings by more than $1 million,” said Kim Sponem, CEO & President of Summit Credit Union. “On top of that, their courage in sharing their journeys has inspired their friends, family and thousands throughout the community to take control of their finances.”

Dustin and Scott were awarded a $10,000 cash prize for their efforts.

The season 12 winning team was selected based on total debt reduced, overall savings and participation in program events, including live appearances on Madison’s NBC15 news. In addition to the $10,000 grand prize, each remaining team was awarded a $2,500 prize.

