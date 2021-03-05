Semi driver injured in wreck that closed Monroe business area

MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - A 49-year-old Rockford man was injured and a portion of the Monroe’s business district was blocked off Friday morning when his tractor-trailer crashed in Green Co. just before rush hour.

According to the Madison Police Department’s initial investigation, Ignazio Rito Laudicina was turning right from West 8th Street onto 6th Ave. West, on the city’s far west side, around 7 a.m. when his semi toppled and ended up on its left side.

Monroe Fire Dept. and Green Co. EMS crews needed to extricate him from the vehicle, which had been hauling recyclable materials, the report indicated. The driver was taken to Monroe Clinic Hospital for treatment.

Officers closed off the business district around the scene of the crash and expected it to remain closed until approximately 11 a.m.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.