Advertisement

Sen. Ron Johnson asks for full reading of COVID-19 relief bill

(FILE) Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson,...
(FILE) Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a hearing to discuss election security and the 2020 election process on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)(Greg Nash | AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As soon as the Senate began considering the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill Thursday, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., forced the chamber’s clerks to begin reading the entire 628-page measure aloud.

He said earlier that he was doing it to “shine the light on this abusive and obscene amount of money.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. Schumer said Johnson would “accomplish little more than a few sore throats for the Senate clerks.”

Asked about GOP delays, Biden told reporters he’s talked to Republican lawmakers and added, “We’re keeping everybody informed.” Biden met last month with Republican senators who offered a plan one-third the size of Democrats’ proposal, and there have been no signs since of serious talks.

Johnson’s move, which would take many hours to complete, pointed to a larger GOP argument: Democrats were ramming an overpriced bill through that disregarded that growing numbers of vaccinations and other signs suggesting the country’s pandemic ordeal is beginning to ease.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison PD has released a second photo of the suspect accused of stealing a pregnant woman's...
Police search for man who allegedly ran pregnant woman over, stole her car
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
360 Athletics in Middleton will close for good in March.
Cheerleaders in tears, parents ‘devastated’ after Middleton gym announces closure
.
Man dies after crashing truck into Sun Prairie pizzeria
A girl in Missouri made a grim discovery when she found both of her parents had died in their...
Mo. girl finds parents dead in bed reportedly from COVID-19

Latest News

Top priority list for who gets vaccinated in MMSD on Mar. 12
Breaking down priority for the MMSD, SSM Health COVID-19 vaccine clinic
MMSD receives 1,200 COVID-19 vaccines from SSM Health
MMSD receives 1,200 COVID-19 vaccines from SSM Health
Amy Pflugshaupt anchors her final shows at NBC15
Amy Pflugshaupt anchors final broadcasts at NBC15
Farewell, Amy
Farewell, Amy