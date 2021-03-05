Seven-day rolling average COVID-19 cases falls below 500 for 1st time since last July

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The seven-day rolling average for new cases in Wisconsin has fallen below 500 Friday for the first time since July 1, 2020.

The Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard reports that the rolling average was 478 on Friday. The last time the seven-day rolling average was below 500 was on July 1, 2020, when it was at 490.

DHS confirmed 350 positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, continuing the 22-day streak of daily cases being reported below 1,000.

DHS’ COVID-19 dashboard notes that four counties, Douglas, Taylor, Green Lake and Marinette, all show low levels of COVID-19 activity. Only one county in South Central Wisconsin, Green County, remains in the very high category. All other counties in this region report high levels of COVID-19, with Crawford County reporting medium disease activity levels.

Fifty-seven people were reported hospitalized Friday for the virus, out of the 262 total patients indicated. That is 69 fewer patients than this time last week and 129 fewer patients than two weeks ago.

The number of patients in the ICU also continued to decrease, with 67 total patients. That’s 30 fewer patients than last week and 40 fewer patients than two weeks ago.

DHS added that seven more Wisconsinites have died from COVID-19, bringing the total of residents who have ever died from the virus to 6,477.

Over one million Wisconsinites receives at least one COVID-19 vaccine

Over one million Wisconsinites have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday, marking a huge milestone in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Wisconsin.

The Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 vaccine dashboard indicates that 1,023,306 people, or 17.6% of the state population, have received one dose of the shot. Nearly 10% of state residents have completed their vaccine series.

The number of Wisconsinites who has finished their vaccines series has officially surpassed the total number of residents to ever have COVID-19. There are 572,501 people who are completely vaccinated against COVID-19, compared to the 566,158 people who have tested positive for the virus.

Columbia County joined other counties in South Central Wisconsin in entering the 20% range for having at least one dose. Dane County is just .1% from also reaching 20%.

While the week is not over yet, DHS reports that 193,402 shots have been put into arms this week.

The percent of residents ages 65 and older is nearing 60% Friday for having at least one dose, and is near 30% for completing their vaccination series.

