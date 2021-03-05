Advertisement

‘Stay off the ice’: Officials issue warning after two ice rescues of children in one week

Jefferson Police Ice Rescue
Jefferson Police Ice Rescue(Jefferson WI Police Department Facebook page)
By Morgan Finke
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities in South Central Wisconsin are warning about dangerous ice conditions after crews responded to two ice rescues in one week.

Portage Police Department said the latest case happened on the Wisconsin River.

According to a press release, first responders were called to the 700 block of W. Edgewater Street at 5:27 p.m. Thursday evening for a report of a 12-year-old who had fallen through the ice.

Officers found two children, about 60-90 feet out on the ice, and both had fallen into the water.

One of the children pulled themselves to safety, while the other was able to grab onto a rope and be pulled out by rescue crews and then brought to shore.

Aspirus Divine Savior EMS paramedics took both children to the hospital to be checked out.

“The Portage Police Department would like to remind everyone with the warmer weather to stay off the ice,” said Sgt. Ben Neumann in a press release.

Jefferson Fire Chief Ron Wegner echoed that sentiment after a similar incident on Tuesday evening. In that case, a 12-year-old girl fell through thin ice while walking her dog on the Rock River.

Two good Samaritans saw it happen and paddled out to pull the girl from the frigid water while in their canoe. However, Jefferson authorities say when first responders arrived, the canoe had capsized.

Rescue crews were able to pull all three people and the dog from the water with throw bags and harnesses.

It’s a positive ending, Wegner says, that could have been tragic.

“Could’ve been some catastrophic events last night,” said Wegner. “Very easily could’ve had three individuals that we would’ve been diving for.”

The 12-year-old girl was taken to the hospital to be checked out and is expected to be okay.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison PD has released a second photo of the suspect accused of stealing a pregnant woman's...
Police search for man who allegedly ran pregnant woman over, stole her car
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
360 Athletics in Middleton will close for good in March.
Cheerleaders in tears, parents ‘devastated’ after Middleton gym announces closure
.
Man dies after crashing truck into Sun Prairie pizzeria
A girl in Missouri made a grim discovery when she found both of her parents had died in their...
Mo. girl finds parents dead in bed reportedly from COVID-19

Latest News

Madison Public Librarian gives her recommendation on her kids app choice.
Kids’ App Pick of the Week: Women Who Changed the World
Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis.,...
Madison woman’s obituary requests donations to Sen. Johnson’s 2022 opponent
Dane Co. Board set to approve $4.3 million for affordable housing projects
Amy Pflugshaupt anchors her final shows at NBC15
Amy Pflugshaupt anchors final broadcasts at NBC15