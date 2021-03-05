‘Stay off the ice’: Officials issue warning after two ice rescues of children in one week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities in South Central Wisconsin are warning about dangerous ice conditions after crews responded to two ice rescues in one week.

Portage Police Department said the latest case happened on the Wisconsin River.

According to a press release, first responders were called to the 700 block of W. Edgewater Street at 5:27 p.m. Thursday evening for a report of a 12-year-old who had fallen through the ice.

Officers found two children, about 60-90 feet out on the ice, and both had fallen into the water.

One of the children pulled themselves to safety, while the other was able to grab onto a rope and be pulled out by rescue crews and then brought to shore.

Aspirus Divine Savior EMS paramedics took both children to the hospital to be checked out.

“The Portage Police Department would like to remind everyone with the warmer weather to stay off the ice,” said Sgt. Ben Neumann in a press release.

Jefferson Fire Chief Ron Wegner echoed that sentiment after a similar incident on Tuesday evening. In that case, a 12-year-old girl fell through thin ice while walking her dog on the Rock River.

Two good Samaritans saw it happen and paddled out to pull the girl from the frigid water while in their canoe. However, Jefferson authorities say when first responders arrived, the canoe had capsized.

Rescue crews were able to pull all three people and the dog from the water with throw bags and harnesses.

It’s a positive ending, Wegner says, that could have been tragic.

“Could’ve been some catastrophic events last night,” said Wegner. “Very easily could’ve had three individuals that we would’ve been diving for.”

The 12-year-old girl was taken to the hospital to be checked out and is expected to be okay.

