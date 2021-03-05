WATCH: Portage police save child who fell through the ice on the Wisconsin River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Portage Police Dept. Chief Keith Klafke was quick to praise several of his officers whose quick thinking this week saved a juvenile who fell through the ice and into the Wisconsin River.

“I am very proud of the officers’ actions which prevented a tragedy,” the chief wrote in a Facebook post describing the events of that day. The post also contained body camera video showing exactly how the officers were able to reach the child and get them back to safety.

Portage Police Department Chief Keith Klafke 117 West Pleasant Street, Portage WI 53901 Telephone (608)742-2174 Fax (608)742-1175 “Protecting our community and its quality of life by delivering exceptional law enforcement services” March 5, 2021 ​ I am very proud of the officers’ actions which prevented a tragedy on Tuesday March 4, 2021 when a juvenile ventured onto the Wisconsin River ice and fell through. The quick response and use of available safety equipment which in this case was a ResQ Disc, lead to a positive outcome. I wanted to show a portion of the body cam video to stress the dangers associated with unpredictable-never safe ice conditions on the river, the significance of this event, and the great work our officers do. ​Keith Klafke ​Chief of Police Posted by Portage Police Department - Wisconsin on Friday, March 5, 2021

“I wanted to show a portion of the body cam video to stress the dangers associated with unpredictable-never safe ice conditions on the river, the significance of this event, and the great work our officers do,” Klafke explained.

The disc being thrown to the juvenile was a ResQ Disc, a frisbee-like device that the company which makes it explains can be thrown accurately up to 100 feet to reach people caught in swift currents or deep waters.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.