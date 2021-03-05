Advertisement

Weekend Warm-Up Underway; Near 60°F & Wet Next Week

Temperatures climb through the 40′s - near 50°F across this weekend. 60′s and rain showers are in the forecast next week.
A more active pattern brings rain showers to southern Wisconsin Wed/Thu next week.
A more active pattern brings rain showers to southern Wisconsin Wed/Thu next week.(WMTV NBC15)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunshine mixed with a few mid-level clouds Friday afternoon. Highs were about 10°F warmer than Thursday - owing to the sunshine and persistent high-pressure. A carbon-copy forecast is on tap for Saturday before temps hit near 50°F Sunday.

High-pressure remains the dominant weather feature over the Midwest. Outside of passing clouds overnight, the sky remains mostly clear this weekend. Highs will return into the lower 40′s Saturday afternoon - after another chilly morning in the teens. Highs top the upper 40′s - near 50°F on Sunday. Clouds may pass overhead late Sunday into Monday. Rain & snow stay far north of the NBC 15 viewing area.

Highs surge into the 50′s on Monday - crossing the 60°F in most places by Tuesday & Wednesday. The warm temperatures come with a weather system - producing rain showers over southern Wisconsin. Both long-term models are coming closer to agreement on track of the system. However, details on exact timing remain uncertain. As of now, widespread light showers begin late Tuesday into Wednesday. A cold front will pass over Wisconsin late Wednesday into Thursday. A few heavier showers as well as a few claps of thunder are possible with this front. Snow melt will be accelerated next week - minor flooding may be an issue.

After the front passes, temperatures remain above-average - in the lower 50′s & upper 40′s for the end of next week.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coronavirus
COVID-19 UK variant cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Madison PD has released a second photo of the suspect accused of stealing a pregnant woman's...
Police search for man who allegedly ran pregnant woman over, stole her car
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
A roadway crash.
16-year-old girl dies in Rock Co. crash
.
Man dies after crashing truck into Sun Prairie pizzeria

Latest News

Chilly start to Friday, but temperatures to rise
Chilly start to Friday, but temperatures to rise
Lots of sun is expected through the weekend with mild temperatures. High will be in the 40s.
A Nice Weekend Forecast, Some Rain is on the Way Next Week
60's on the Way!
Sunshine & 40′s this Weekend; 60°F Within Reach next Week
More sunshine is on the way but temperatures will drop off a bit today.
Mild and Quiet Weather to Continue Through the Weekend