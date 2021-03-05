Weekend Warm-Up Underway; Near 60°F & Wet Next Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunshine mixed with a few mid-level clouds Friday afternoon. Highs were about 10°F warmer than Thursday - owing to the sunshine and persistent high-pressure. A carbon-copy forecast is on tap for Saturday before temps hit near 50°F Sunday.

High-pressure remains the dominant weather feature over the Midwest. Outside of passing clouds overnight, the sky remains mostly clear this weekend. Highs will return into the lower 40′s Saturday afternoon - after another chilly morning in the teens. Highs top the upper 40′s - near 50°F on Sunday. Clouds may pass overhead late Sunday into Monday. Rain & snow stay far north of the NBC 15 viewing area.

Highs surge into the 50′s on Monday - crossing the 60°F in most places by Tuesday & Wednesday. The warm temperatures come with a weather system - producing rain showers over southern Wisconsin. Both long-term models are coming closer to agreement on track of the system. However, details on exact timing remain uncertain. As of now, widespread light showers begin late Tuesday into Wednesday. A cold front will pass over Wisconsin late Wednesday into Thursday. A few heavier showers as well as a few claps of thunder are possible with this front. Snow melt will be accelerated next week - minor flooding may be an issue.

After the front passes, temperatures remain above-average - in the lower 50′s & upper 40′s for the end of next week.

