Advertisement

WiDOT makes registering out-of-state vehicles a little easier

(WLUC)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly one in five used vehicles needing registered in Wisconsin have out-of-state titles and, now, the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation has made doing so easier and saved residents from a trip to the DMV.

On Thursday, the agency unveiled its eMV Public online application which lets Wisconsin residents begin their transfer applications online. According to DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman the number of applications they transfer in a year can reach into the six-figures.

“That’s more than 100,000 DMV customers each year who now have the opportunity to conveniently apply online for expedited processing,” Boardman said. “It’s part of our ongoing effort to offer greater customer service.”

With over 50,000 people moving into Wisconsin last year, despite ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, WiDOT hopes the change will also make getting settled one step simpler.

Of all of the out-of-state registrations WiDOT processes in a year, just under two-thirds of them are automobiles, often ones that Wisconsin residents buy close their home, but from a dealer or individual just over the state border. The agency expects the new system will be “very helpful” when buying from the latter.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison PD has released a second photo of the suspect accused of stealing a pregnant woman's...
Police search for man who allegedly ran pregnant woman over, stole her car
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
360 Athletics in Middleton will close for good in March.
Cheerleaders in tears, parents ‘devastated’ after Middleton gym announces closure
.
Man dies after crashing truck into Sun Prairie pizzeria
A girl in Missouri made a grim discovery when she found both of her parents had died in their...
Mo. girl finds parents dead in bed reportedly from COVID-19

Latest News

(FILE) Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson,...
Sen. Ron Johnson asks for full reading of COVID-19 relief bill
Top priority list for who gets vaccinated in MMSD on Mar. 12
Breaking down priority for the MMSD, SSM Health COVID-19 vaccine clinic
MMSD receives 1,200 COVID-19 vaccines from SSM Health
MMSD receives 1,200 COVID-19 vaccines from SSM Health
Amy Pflugshaupt anchors her final shows at NBC15
Amy Pflugshaupt anchors final broadcasts at NBC15
Farewell, Amy
Farewell, Amy