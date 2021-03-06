Advertisement

10 percent of Wisconsinites complete the COVID-19 vaccine series

By Reagan Zimmerman
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The latest data on vaccine distribution from the Department of Health Services (DHS) indicates 10 percent of the Wisconsin population has completed the COVID-19 vaccine series.

The latest report comes days after it was announced Wisconsin will receive around 47,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week, a critical step in increasing the supply of vaccines in the state.

DHS numbers show over 1.6 million doses of the vaccine have been administered to Wisconsin residents so far. At this time, 591,186 Wisconsinites have completed their vaccine series and just over one million have received their first dose.

The agency also reports around 61 percent of Wisconsinites ages 65 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine dashboard shows 60.9 percent of the age group have received their first dose, while 30.6% are fully vaccinated.

The latest COVID-19 report from the agency recorded 206 new cases in the past day, bringing the seven day rolling average to 409.

Less people were hospitalized in the past day for COVID-19, with 45 patients entering Wisconsin hospitals. Hospitals are reportedly at 79 percent capacity. The DHS also recorded one death Saturday, bringing the total to 6,478 since the onset of the pandemic.

The total number of Wisconsinites to ever be infected with the virus has reached 566,364, according to DHS. Of those infected, 97.6 percent have recovered.

