Advertisement

19-year-old dead, 2 others injured in Milwaukee shooting

Police lights
Police lights(Storyblocks)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A 19-year-old man is dead and two others were injured in an early morning shooting in Milwaukee.

Police say the shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday near Sherman Park. Police arrived to find three people had been shot. All of them were taken to a local hospital - where the 19-year-old died of his injuries.

A 16-year-old boy and a 28-year-old man were being treated for injuries. Police say they are still investigating what led to the shooting and they are seeking unknown suspects. They are asking anyone with information to contact the police department.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The coronavirus
COVID-19 UK variant cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Madison PD has released a second photo of the suspect accused of stealing a pregnant woman's...
Police search for man who allegedly ran pregnant woman over, stole her car
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
A roadway crash.
16-year-old girl dies in Rock Co. crash
.
Man dies after crashing truck into Sun Prairie pizzeria

Latest News

A quarter to a half inch of rain is expected over southern Wisconsin through the middle of the...
Beautiful Weekend Weather, But Some Rain is Expected Next Week
Platteville MBB celebrates WIAC tournament win
UW-Platteville men’s basketball win 2021 WIAC Tournament
UW-Madison professor says rising case numbers are not a reason to panic.
‘Think about them like individual songs’: UW-Madison professor explains COVID-19 variants
Variant Concern 10p
Concerns amid the COVID-19 variants