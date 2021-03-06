Advertisement

Amanda Gorman says she was racially profiled near her home

American poet Amanda Gorman reads a poem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S....
American poet Amanda Gorman reads a poem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Poet Amanda Gorman says a security guard racially profiled her while she was walking home Friday night.

The 22-year-old captured hearts at President Joe Biden’s inauguration. She tweeted that the guard followed her home and demanded to know where she lives because she “looked suspicious.”

A spokeswoman for Gorman didn’t immediately return an email Saturday seeking additional comment. Gorman lives in Los Angeles but didn’t specify where the encounter occurred.

Gorman became an instant sensation on Jan. 20 when she recited her poem, “The Hill We Climb,” at Biden’s swearing-in.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The coronavirus
COVID-19 UK variant cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Madison PD has released a second photo of the suspect accused of stealing a pregnant woman's...
Police search for man who allegedly ran pregnant woman over, stole her car
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
A roadway crash.
16-year-old girl dies in Rock Co. crash
.
Man dies after crashing truck into Sun Prairie pizzeria

Latest News

Wisconsin senators Ron Johnson and Tammy Baldwin (Source: WMTV)
Wisconsin lawmakers react to passing of $1.9T COVID-19 relief bill
K-9 Rosko during his last call.
K-9 retires from Iowa County Sheriff’s office with last call
Fitchburg man arrested under suspicion of 5th OWI offense
Police lights
19-year-old dead, 2 others injured in Milwaukee shooting