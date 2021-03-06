Advertisement

Badgers men’s hockey wins Big Ten regular season title

Cole Caufield scores two goals for Wisconsin to secure first conference championship in 21 years.
(NBC15)
By George Balekji
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the first time in 21 years, the Wisconsin Badgers men’s hockey team are Big Ten regular season champions after a 2-1 win over Michigan State in the final game of the regular season.

Michigan State was the first team to light the lamp thanks to a Charlie St. Combs goal with seven minutes to go in the second period. Then Cole Caufield put his final points on his Hobey Baker Award campaign with two goals to secure the 2-1 win.

Caufield’s first goal was a one timer with under a minute left before the second intermission to tie the game at one, then the future Canadien lit the lamp just under eight minutes into the third period for his 25th goal of the year.

With the win, the Wisconsin Badgers are the first NCAA men’s hockey team in 26 years to win their conference championship one year after finishing alone last in the standings.

