Beautiful Weekend Weather, But Some Rain is Expected Next Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Temperatures will rise steadily and quickly through the morning with plenty of sunshine. Lows early today will be in low 20s. Wind is light though so we are not dealing with any significant wind chill. High pressure will continue to dominate the region over the next four days. Today’s forecast highs will be similar to yesterday’s. Most locations will reach the low to mid-40s.

Sunshine and mild temperatures are on the way for the weekend. (wmtv weather)

With high pressure remaining in control, more sunshine is coming up tomorrow and into next week. Wind will pick up a bit on Sunday and get into the 10 to 15 mph range. Those winds will be southerly though, and highs will be even warmer with readings in the upper 40s and low 50s throughout southern Wisconsin.

Lows will rebound nicely as well with readings in the 30s by early next week.

A quarter to a half inch of rain is expected over southern Wisconsin through the middle of the week. (wmtv weather)

Our next chance of precipitation will be Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Low pressure will move through and bring the likelihood of rain. Preliminary rain fall estimated are in the 0.25 to 0.50 inch range.

