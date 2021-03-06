Breezy Sunday brings 40′s to near 50°F Highs; Near 60°F & Rain Next Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Southern Wisconsin basked in the sunshine Saturday afternoon. High temperatures made their way into the mid 40′s - near 50°F. Warmer temperatures arrive for Sunday as southerly winds pick up. Rain showers & near-60°F highs are expected mid-next week.

High-pressure begins to slide East over the next 24 hours. The sky remains mainly clear tonight - allowing temperatures to fall into the upper teens - near 20°F. Winds may gust upwards of 20mph tomorrow afternoon. Highs will climb well into the 40′s - topping and surpassing 50°F farther West of Madison. Some clouds roll in overnight into Monday - also helping to keep lows in the 30′s.

Monday high temperatures climb into the 50′s area-wide. 60′s arrive on Tuesday as southerly winds pick up again. A low-pressure system develops over the Plains and moves through Wisconsin late Wednesday into Thursday. Widespread light showers begin Wednesday. A cold front will pass through southern Wisconsin late Wednesday into Thursday. A few heavier showers and perhaps thunderstorms are possible along the front. Cooler air settles in for the next few days. Highs will remain in the 40′s heading into next weekend.

