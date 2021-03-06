Advertisement

Cornell area firefighter returns home from hospital

By Jonathan Fortier
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORNELL, Wis. (WEAU) - An emotional day in Cornell on Friday, as Firefighter Justin Fredrickson was released from an Eau Claire hospital.

“It is a brotherhood, fire departments are a brotherhood, I can’t explain it unless you’ve been here,” says Cornell Area Fire Department Chief Dennis Klass.

Klass says the community support is overwhelming.

“This was fantastic support we had for Justin today, so many area volunteer and paid fire departments showed up at the hospital, picking him up on the way to Cornell, riding with him for a while and it’s just fantastic.”

Fredrickson was hurt last month while responding to a fire in the Town of Willard in Rusk County.

A round of ammunition went off due to heat from the fire and hit Fredrickson in the stomach.

“This is one of the dangers you don’t really think of when you go out to a fire is somebody getting shot.”

Chief Klass says the incident sent shockwaves through the community.

“Hopefully this never happens again, it really shook our community up and shook our fire department up terrible.”

After three surgeries, Fredrickson got a special ride back home on Friday.

“This is the greatest day since this happened two weeks ago today that we all got to see him,” Klass says. “I’ve been in contact with him nearly everyday on the phone.”

Firefighters train for a lot of things, but Chief Klass says getting shot is not one of them.

“You worry more about someone falling through a floor or something like that, but this has shed a new light to a lot of area fire departments.”

The incident has also prompted Klass and the rest of the firefighters to ask an important question when they respond to fires.

“When we go to a fire from now on, we will be asking the homeowner if they have loaded guns and where they are in the house and hopefully they tell us the truth,”

All to make sure, firefighters who serve our communities, make it home at the end of the day.

Fredrickson is at home and recovering.

Chief Klass says other area fire departments have reached out to him as well to come up with ways to make sure something like this never happens again.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coronavirus
COVID-19 UK variant cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Madison PD has released a second photo of the suspect accused of stealing a pregnant woman's...
Police search for man who allegedly ran pregnant woman over, stole her car
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
A roadway crash.
16-year-old girl dies in Rock Co. crash
.
Man dies after crashing truck into Sun Prairie pizzeria

Latest News

Project Money's Team Dustin and Scott reflect on win
Project Money's Team Dustin and Scott reflect on win
No. 5 Badgers men’s hockey moves into first place in Big Ten with 4-0 win over Michigan State
DNR fire crews on scene Saturday at wildfire in Juneau County on the Necedah Wildlife Refuge...
DNR: Burn vegetative debris now while snow is on the ground
(AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
National telefunding operation shut down after alleged deceptive fundraising found
The new Destination Madison President/CEO is Ellie Westman Chin.
Meet Destination Madison’s Ellie Westman Chin